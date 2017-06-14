Bravo
Bravo
Who says you can't go home again? Certainly not the ladies of Bravo's Real Housewives franchise. NeNe Leakesis the latest veteran heading back to her old stomping grounds of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
NeNe, who also appears on E!'s Fashion Police, left the show after season seven. She returned to RHOA in a recurring basis, but did not make an appearance in the most recent season, the show's ninth. An original cast member of the series, NeNe announced her return on Twitter with a triumphant tweet, writing, "It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback"
It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback pic.twitter.com/fbMfqSBjIx— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 14, 2017
The season nine cast includes Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield. Sheree is another cast member who has left the show only to return first in a guest spot and then on a regular basis. Porsha was a main cast member for seasons five and six, was demoted to friend during season seven, but returned to main "peach status" in season eight.
Bravo's Real Housewives shows have a long history of welcoming players back. Bethenny Frankel returned to Real Housewives of New York City in season seven after leaving following season three. Jill Zarin will make a guest appearance in season nine as well. Dina Manzo left Real Housewives of New Jersey during season two and returned for season six. Jacqueline Laurita left after season five, recurred in season six and returned fulltime in season seven.
Meanwhile on the West Coast, Kim Richards, Brandi Glanville, Adrienne Maloof and Camille Grammer are all Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veterans who have appeared on the show following their tenure. Real Housewives of Orange County also regularly features returning faces in guest appearances.
Are you happy to have NeNe back on RHOA?
Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for season 10 later this year on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)