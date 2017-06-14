Who says you can't go home again? Certainly not the ladies of Bravo's Real Housewives franchise. NeNe Leakesis the latest veteran heading back to her old stomping grounds of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

NeNe, who also appears on E!'s Fashion Police, left the show after season seven. She returned to RHOA in a recurring basis, but did not make an appearance in the most recent season, the show's ninth. An original cast member of the series, NeNe announced her return on Twitter with a triumphant tweet, writing, "It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback"