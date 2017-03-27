The drama is happening out of the dance studio these days.
Dance Moms is set to undergo a major shakeup next season as Abby Lee Miller has announced she will no longer be part of the Lifetime reality show.
Abby is attempting to avoid jailtime after pleading guilty to the charge of concealing bankruptcy assets and for one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction in June of 2016, and a source tells E! News that her legal troubles have been the source of "major upheaval" on the set.
Abby announced that she was walking away from the series that made her a household name on Instagram, claiming producers have "manipulated, disrespected, and used" her "day in and day out." Her full post can be seen below.
Lifetime had no comment.
The majority of children that follow me may be fast asleep, however now is the critical time to make the following statement: I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING - TO NO AVAIL! TODAY, I WAS SO PROUD THAT I WENT AGAINST THE PRODUCER'S IDEA (ONCE AGAIN) TO ENTER A COMMAND PERFORMANCE OF ONE OF MY FAVORITE NUMBERS... "WHERE HAVE ALL THE CHILDREN GONE?" ALONG WITH THREE BEAUTIFUL SOLOS! I don't have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people's children successful! I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED - DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT! #dancemoms #season7 #ALDC #aldcalways #newbeginnings #aldcla #alllovedancecourage
In January, a source close to the show told E! News that Abby has "always been difficult to deal with," and shared that many people think Abby is going to jail even if it's just a few months and not the entire time.
Abby has been with the show since it debuted in 2011. On it, she trained a young group of dancers, while dealing with their bickering mothers.
On Instagram, star Kendall Vertes hinted this could be the show's final season, posting a photo of the girls together, writing it "may be our last pyramid."
In Dance Moms' breakout star Maddie Ziegler's new memoir, The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir, Abby is notably not mentioned once, with the teen instead acknowledging Siaas her mentor. Maddie told us Sia discovered her at age 11 on Dance Moms, tweeting her to be in a music video. "I feel like she's given me such great advice and so many things that I learned from her every day,"Maddie gushed.
Dance Moms airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.