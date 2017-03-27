The drama is happening out of the dance studio these days.

Dance Moms is set to undergo a major shakeup next season as Abby Lee Miller has announced she will no longer be part of the Lifetime reality show.

Abby is attempting to avoid jailtime after pleading guilty to the charge of concealing bankruptcy assets and for one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction in June of 2016, and a source tells E! News that her legal troubles have been the source of "major upheaval" on the set.

Abby announced that she was walking away from the series that made her a household name on Instagram, claiming producers have "manipulated, disrespected, and used" her "day in and day out." Her full post can be seen below.

Lifetime had no comment.