Dancing With the Stars hasn't even started yet and we're already cheering on one big star.

Professional dancer Anna Trebunskaya had some big news to share with fans just days before the new season kicks into high gear.

As it turns out, the star is expecting her second child with boyfriend Nevin Millan.

"Well, it looks like @nevinmillan and I will be welcoming another #tinydancer or #littleartist into our family!" Anna shared on Instagram. "Amalya is going to be a big sister! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner @clearblue"

Nevin added, "So this is happening #familylife #dad #babynumber2."