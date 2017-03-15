Demi Lovato is celebrating one major milestone in her sober living journey.

The "Confident" songstress shared a heartfelt message to Instagram on Tuesday, marking her five-year anniversary of sobriety. "So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs," Lovato wrote alongside a progress tracker from The Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous.

She continued, "So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."