It's no secret that This Is Us has left us sitting in puddles of our own tears by the time the credits roll, week in and week out. Seriously, if you told us this show have helped end California's drought, we'd believe you. (This is why we are not scientists.)

From Rebecca's tragic delivery in the pilot to the heartbreaking shouting match between her and Jack in the season finale, the first season of NBC's runaway hit has been so chock full of moments that had us reaching for the tissue box that at times it was almost too much to bear. The keyword there being almost, of course. When a show hurts this good, there's no looking away.

With season one officially over and the long wait for season two begun, let's take a look back at the moments that gave us all the feels. Get your Kleenex now.