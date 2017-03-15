A big congratulations are in store for American Horror Story star Lily Rabe!

The 34-year-old actress gave birth to a baby girl, welcoming her daughter into the world with her partner of four years, actor Hamish Linklater.

The new mama took to Instagram to share a sweet photo holding her little one for International Women's Day.

"Happy International Women's Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic," she captioned the picture with her daughter wearing the symbolic feminist pink beanie as Rabe kisses her forehead. "#internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE."