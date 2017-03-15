While most of the 411 shared by Cohen gave us a better idea of what's to come, there was one tease in particular that left us scratching our heads and wishing the reunion was airing, like, yesterday. "There's an item from this season that was brought back to the reunion in a surprising way," he said. What he means by that, we have no idea, but consider us intrigued.

For more from Cohen, including his thoughts on Kyle Richards' earlier declaration that the reunion was "bizarre," be sure to check out the video above.

Any guesses on the mystery item that rears its head at the reunion? Share your theories in the comments below!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

