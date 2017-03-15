All season long on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna has been mired in drama over things she may or may not have said on camera—if only she could just remember, you guys!—so if you thought she would somehow be let off the hook at the upcoming season seven reunion, well, think again.
When E! News caught up with Andy Cohen as he promoted his promoted his team-up with Marie Callender's at NYC's famed ice cream shop 10Below earlier this week, debuting his over-the-top, pie-infused ice cream creation available to fans on March 20, we couldn't pass up the chance to ask him about the marathon day of filming that he'd presided over only days earlier. And he revealed that Ms. Rinna and her famed lips had quite a bit of explaining to do.
Bravo
"Flashbacks are not Lisa Rinna's friend this season, unfortunately," the Watch What Happens Live host admitted. "But you know, when you say it on camera, it's going to come back on camera. Lisa Rinna got beat up a lot."
However, she was hardly the only target of the group's wrath, Cohen revealed. It turns out that a certain newbie Housewife's husband earned himself quite a bit of scorn as well. "Dorit [Kemsley] and Erika [Girardi] went at it quite a bit," he said. "[Paul] 'PK' [Kemsley] got beaten up." Just when you thought Pantygate was firmly in the past!
While most of the 411 shared by Cohen gave us a better idea of what's to come, there was one tease in particular that left us scratching our heads and wishing the reunion was airing, like, yesterday. "There's an item from this season that was brought back to the reunion in a surprising way," he said. What he means by that, we have no idea, but consider us intrigued.
For more from Cohen, including his thoughts on Kyle Richards' earlier declaration that the reunion was "bizarre," be sure to check out the video above.
Any guesses on the mystery item that rears its head at the reunion? Share your theories in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)