Prince Predicted His Own Death, Sister Says

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Did Prince predict his own death? One of his eight siblings thinks so.
The rock and pop icon, whose real name was Prince Rogers Nelson, died at age 57 from an overdose of fentanyl, an opioid painkiller, at his Paisley Park studios in Minnesota in April 2016.
"About three years ago he called," his sister Tyka Nelson, 56, says on the upcoming People and ABC special People Icons: Gone Too Soon, of which excerpts were posted Wednesday. "He said, 'I think I've done everything I've come to do.'"
"My dad and Prince always spoke in these types of riddles," she said. "He knew [he was going to die soon]. And he was preparing me. It's very clear."
Tyka had made similar comments in an interview with ET last October.
"He said it a couple of years ago: 'I've done everything that I've come to do,'" she said. "I was crushed for about two years."
ABC
"I've had two years to deal with it, but there's a lot of people that have only had from April to now, so I guess I would say give it another year and a half and maybe you'll be where I'm at," she added. "I'm sorry that you're hurting."
Tyka said on the People Icons special that she last saw Prince at Paisley Park days before he died.
"The last day I saw him, we were making jokes," she said. "We hugged three times."
Tyka and Prince's five half-siblings are the six heirs to the singer's estate, estimated to be worth between $100 million and $300 million. In January, a judge appointed a bank and trust to deal with the task of distributing the assets, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. A hearing in the case is scheduled for April.