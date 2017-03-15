Dusty Rose Levine will be loved no matter what, but there's one word her famous mom and dad are each fighting for her to say first.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Tuesday night, Adam Levine revealed to the host that he and supermodel Behati Prinsloo are battling over their 6-month-old baby's first word.

"I've been working dada hard," he admitted. "You slip it into everything you say."

While the Grammy winner admitted little Dusty hasn't said anything "concrete" yet, he remains focused on this goal.

"I'm working super hard on it," he added. "My wife is working mama, so it's a battle to the finish."