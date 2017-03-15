REX/Shutterstock
REX/Shutterstock
Dusty Rose Levine will be loved no matter what, but there's one word her famous mom and dad are each fighting for her to say first.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Tuesday night, Adam Levine revealed to the host that he and supermodel Behati Prinsloo are battling over their 6-month-old baby's first word.
"I've been working dada hard," he admitted. "You slip it into everything you say."
While the Grammy winner admitted little Dusty hasn't said anything "concrete" yet, he remains focused on this goal.
"I'm working super hard on it," he added. "My wife is working mama, so it's a battle to the finish."
All in all, the first-time parents have been loving the last six months as a family of three.
"It's so fun to do new stuff all the time and it's constantly entertaining," he said of having a little one in the house.
Still, we're not surprised how well Levine has taken to fatherhood—he's been wanting kids for awhile.
"Like 17. Is that reasonable?" he jokingly told E!'s Catt Sadler. "I love kids so much, though. I love seeing kids on the set, too."
The musician never censored his enthusiasm about becoming a dad.
"It's awesome. I'm going to be a dad. S--t, I'm excited," the Voice coach previously told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "I'm going to be a f--king dad. I'm going to spoil [Behati]."