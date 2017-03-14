Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi may be the talk of the town after (SPOILER ALERT!) getting engaged on last night's episode of The Bachelor, but they weren't the first "Nick and Vanessa" to make headlines with their romance...

The first Nick and Vanessa of Hollywood was, of course, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

In fact, when one fan tweeted that "Nick and Vanessas are just meant to be together," Nick (Lachey) couldn't help but respond. "Man, I gotta start watching this show! And see the other Nick & V," he tweeted back.

So in honor of the original Nick and Vanessa, let's take a look back at some of their cute photos together: