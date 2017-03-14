The professor in South Korea whose children barreled in to his office while giving a live Skype interview is speaking out about the hilarious moment that immediately went viral.

Professor Robert Kelly opened up to the Wall Street Journal about his two kids and admitted he was absolutely embarrassed by the situation before he realized the humor in the moment. "It's a comedy of errors," Kelly told the newspaper.

His wife, Kim Jung-A, was in the living room with their two kids, 4-year-old daughter Marion and 8-month-old son James, using her cell phone to record the interview on the TV so her husband would have it. Focused on the screen and filming her husband, Jung-A didn't realize her kids had gotten away from her.