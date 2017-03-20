March Madness means something different to the McLeans.

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife, hair and makeup artist Rochelle McLean, have welcomed their second daughter, who joins 4-year-old sister Ava McLean. The newborn's arrival comes weeks after her dad's band began their Las Vegas residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. "God willing she doesn't go into labor while I'm doing the show," AJ told E! News on March 2. "But if she does, I'll be on the first flight out right after the encore!"

AJ's comments turned out to be prophetic, as he his wife went into labor during Saturday's show.