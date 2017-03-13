Nick Viall certainly did not disappoint in the bling department.

In tonight's romantic season finale of The Bachelor, Vanessa Grimaldi not only walked away with a special proposal from the man she loved. She also has a brand-new diamond ring.

While viewers were able to see Nick review some stunning choices with help from designer Neil Lane, there was one that was a cut above the rest.

E! News has learned that the ring Nick chose is four carats and features a round main stone with a pave border.

Diamonds are all around the band with everything set in platinum. A source tells E! News that the Neil Lane ring is "very romantic" and the estimated cost is between $92,000 and $100,000.