Nick Viall certainly did not disappoint in the bling department.
In tonight's romantic season finale of The Bachelor, Vanessa Grimaldi not only walked away with a special proposal from the man she loved. She also has a brand-new diamond ring.
While viewers were able to see Nick review some stunning choices with help from designer Neil Lane, there was one that was a cut above the rest.
E! News has learned that the ring Nick chose is four carats and features a round main stone with a pave border.
Diamonds are all around the band with everything set in platinum. A source tells E! News that the Neil Lane ring is "very romantic" and the estimated cost is between $92,000 and $100,000.
ABC
ABC
"It's a traditional ring with an old-fashioned feel. It's got an old-soul–it's classic and elegant," another source shared with us. "He chose it because that's what he thinks of her."
Leading up to the show's finale, E! News was able to chat with some of the ladies from Season 21 who didn't quite make it to the final rose. As it turns out, many were hoping Nick and Vanessa would end up happily together.
"I think that him and Vanessa have a lot of good chemistry," Alexis Waters (better known as Shark/Dolphin Girl) shared with E! News. Danielle Maltby added, "I think V is. She's my girl."
On The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Vanessa was able to reunite Nick who recently launched his new grooming line called The Polished Gent.
"I'm very happy," Nick shared with Chris Harrison. "Everything's good. It's been a long journey."
The Bachelor finale begins Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol