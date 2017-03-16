"I knew something wasn't quite right."
Kim Kardashian is detailing her horrific Paris attack moment by moment on this Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In this promo for the episode, Kim sits down with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and takes them through the chilling experience.
She explains that she was lying in bed, thinking about getting up to wash her face when she started to doze off. That's when she heard "pounding up the stairs" and thought it was Kourtney and her assistant Stephanie returning from the club.
Kim started calling to them, but there was no response and her "heart started to get really tense."
E!
Kim tells her sisters that her door was slightly open, and through the opening she could see "two guys holding another guy down" and the two men were wearing police uniforms.
"So I slid off my bed and picked up my phone and I'm like, 'I don't know how to call 9-11 in a different country,'" Kim says and explains that she tried to call her security guard Pascal who was out with Kourtney. But that's when one of the men came in and grabbed her phone from her.
"The guy came in, grabbed the phone from me, threw me on the bed and I was like, 'This is it,'" Kim recalls.
E!
Kim then realized the man who was being held down outside her door was the concierge, who was handcuffed with the key to her room in his hands.
"What I've heard from talking to him afterwards is they said, 'Where's the rapper's wife? Let us up to her room,'" Kim reveals, explaining they were looking for Kanye West's wife.
Take a look at the KUWTK video above to see Kim detail the chilling experience and explain how the concierge ended up being the interpreter between her and the robbers.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!