"I knew something wasn't quite right."

Kim Kardashian is detailing her horrific Paris attack moment by moment on this Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In this promo for the episode, Kim sits down with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and takes them through the chilling experience.

She explains that she was lying in bed, thinking about getting up to wash her face when she started to doze off. That's when she heard "pounding up the stairs" and thought it was Kourtney and her assistant Stephanie returning from the club.

Kim started calling to them, but there was no response and her "heart started to get really tense."