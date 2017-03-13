The highly anticipated season finale of The Bachelor is airing tonight and fans are dying to know what Nick Viall will do—and if he proposes, what will the ring look like?!

Speaking of which, it seems as though the show's engagement rings have only been getting bigger and more dazzling over the years. The show regularly features rings from jeweler Neil Lane, who personally helps the starry-eyed bachelors select a ring they think reflects their love interest's style—and some contestants have even created custom designs.

Over six seasons rings have ranged from $50,000 to almost $100,000. Check out the show's most extravagant rings to date and then settle in and find out if a new record is set tonight.