What would a blossoming romance be without a quick trip to the Bahamas?
E! News has obtained photographs of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguezenjoying some alone time in paradise, just days after we confirmed the music star and retired MLB pro had taken their years-long friendship to the next level.
J. Lo and A-Rod arrived via private jet from Miami to Marsh Harbour at 9:30 p.m. on Friday evening, ultimately cuddling up on a small boat that transported them to the super-exclusive Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay in the Abaco islands. Ever the gentleman, Rodriguez wiped Jennifer's seat dry before she settled in next to the athlete, her head resting on his shoulder and their hands clasped tightly.
The "Ain't Your Mama" songstress, 47, appeared to be wearing a chic creme duster while Alex, 41, kept it classic in a navy suit.
As for where Jennifer and Alex spent the rest of their weekend, all signs point to a private seafront villa inside the celeb-loved resort, which sits on a seven-mile stretch of pristine beaches.
When news of their relationship surfaced last week, an insider shared with E! News that the lovebirds are taking things slow. "This is very, very new," the source said. "It's not serious at all. J. Lo is just dating."
"Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time," our insider added. "They are on the exact same page."
Lopez and Rodriguez crossed paths as early as February when the former New York Yankees player attended one of Jennifer's "All I Have" shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Despite a source insisting things "just seemed friendly" between the pair, Alex and Jennifer happily posed for photographs.
Additionally, a separate source revealed the duo has been spending time together in Miami, where Lopez is recording her Spanish album.
We can't wait to see where Jennifer and Alex take their romance next!