What would a blossoming romance be without a quick trip to the Bahamas?

E! News has obtained photographs of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguezenjoying some alone time in paradise, just days after we confirmed the music star and retired MLB pro had taken their years-long friendship to the next level.

J. Lo and A-Rod arrived via private jet from Miami to Marsh Harbour at 9:30 p.m. on Friday evening, ultimately cuddling up on a small boat that transported them to the super-exclusive Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay in the Abaco islands. Ever the gentleman, Rodriguez wiped Jennifer's seat dry before she settled in next to the athlete, her head resting on his shoulder and their hands clasped tightly.

The "Ain't Your Mama" songstress, 47, appeared to be wearing a chic creme duster while Alex, 41, kept it classic in a navy suit.