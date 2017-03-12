Camille Grammer has a new man in her life!

E! News has learned the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is dating an attorney named David, the same date she cozied up to on the red carpet at last night's Family Equality Council's Impact Awards in Los Angeles.

The lovebirds happily posed for photographs at the event, which also saw appearances from Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulsonand Julie Bowen. Camille brought the glam in a lace white romper by Elie Saab while David looked suave in a classic navy suit.

A source tells E! News of their relationship, "Camille is very happy. They met through mutual friends at a party. He's lovely."