Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Criss Angel fans agree: That man is a badass.
The 49-year-old illusionist was rushed to a hospital Friday after he lost consciousness during his Mindfreak Live! show in Las Vegas while performing a stunt in which he escapes from a straitjacket while hanging upside down. He checked out of the medical center after several hours and returned to the stage Saturday night and performed the very same stunt, with no problems.
"Magician @CrissAngel returned to stage tonight in #LasVegas, and successfully did his straight jacket escape," local NBC reporter Craig Fiegener tweeted.
"@CrissAngel played sold out show tonight & 10 minutes in, proves he is a bad mofo," wrote Greg Garrison. "Awesome return Criss!"
Angel's return was filmed for Good Morning America's Sunday show.
"Got my mind freaked by @CrissAngel tonight at the Luxor in Las Vegas!" tweeted Laura Ware. "Wow! We all left the show quiet and in awe, no words.."
Another fan posted a photo taken of her with Angel.
@CrissAngel Thank you for the MINDFREAKING Show tonight! Good to see you again! Thank you for the Birthday shout & pic! pic.twitter.com/2nXUbyVAcR— Marisa T (@BluedMindFreak) March 12, 2017
"@CrissAngel Thank you for the MINDFREAKING Show tonight!" she wrote. "Good to see you again! Thank you for the Birthday shout & pic!"
"During Friday evening's performance, while attempting his famed upside down straitjacket escape while suspended by his feet, he lost consciousness," a rep for the illusionist had told E! News Saturday. "He was lowered to the stage and rushed to the hospital where he was evaluated and released early this morning."
The rep said Angel was undergoing additional testing at the time and that it was not certain he would return to the stage that evening.
"He is grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from his fans around the world," the rep added.