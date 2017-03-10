Jimmy Fallon's spring break is definitely going to be one to remember.
Just a few short weeks before a new season begins, The Tonight Show host decided to hit the slopes for a snow-filled vacation with his family.
In a new Instagram posted Friday afternoon, the late-night star posed with his wife Nancy Juvonen while in Park City.
It was the couple's two daughters, however, that really stole the show.
"There's no ‘I' in Utah," Jimmy joked in his Instagram caption. "#SpringBreak #DeerValley."
Perhaps it's Winnie and Frances' matching outfits. Maybe it's their ultra-cool sunglasses. Whatever the case may be, fans couldn't get enough of the photo that earned close to 300,000 likes in only a few short hours.
While fans may not see Jimmy's family regularly on social media, the Saturday Night Live veteran hasn't hid his love and affection for the most important ladies in his life.
After the birth of baby No. 2, Jimmy gushed about his family of four.
"This has been the craziest year of my life," he shared with People. "But being a father is the most exciting, amazing thing that ever happened to me. And everything's going well on the show. My life has never been this cool."
"I didn't think it was going to be this fun," Jimmy added. "But everything just gets heightened when you have a baby. The volume gets turned up on life. I never knew I could be this happy, and that's the truth."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)