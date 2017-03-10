As the lyric goes, "There may be something there that wasn't there before."
Except sometimes those "somethings" are there—viewers just don't necessarily notice them at first glance. Walt Disney Animation Studios is famous for hiding Easter eggs in its movies, and on Friday, Oh My Disney showed how 10 of its features, spanning a total of 57 years, are linked.
The compilation video begins with 1998's Mulan, then shows blink-and-you'll miss it moments in 1999's Tarzan, 1991's Beauty and the Beast, 1992's Aladdin, 1989's The Little Mermaid, 2016's Moana, 2013's Frozen, 2016's Zootopia, 2010's Tangled and 1959's Sleeping Beauty.
This is the third episode of Oh My Disney's viral "Easter Eggs" series.
How do Easter eggs make into the movies in the first place? "You know, in pre-video and pre-VHS and VCR and stuff, people used to put little inside jokes in films because things were running at 1/24 of a second," former Disney animator Tom Sito—who worked on Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King—told The Huffington Post in 2015. "So you say, 'Well, nobody's seeing anything.'...And then so [cartoonists] will do that as a joke. But really, since the modern age of playing back stuff and everything, [audiences] look at everything now, even the old films. They'll go frame by frame, and they'll pull those questionable things out all the time."
