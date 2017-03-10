As the lyric goes, "There may be something there that wasn't there before."

Except sometimes those "somethings" are there—viewers just don't necessarily notice them at first glance. Walt Disney Animation Studios is famous for hiding Easter eggs in its movies, and on Friday, Oh My Disney showed how 10 of its features, spanning a total of 57 years, are linked.

The compilation video begins with 1998's Mulan, then shows blink-and-you'll miss it moments in 1999's Tarzan, 1991's Beauty and the Beast, 1992's Aladdin, 1989's The Little Mermaid, 2016's Moana, 2013's Frozen, 2016's Zootopia, 2010's Tangled and 1959's Sleeping Beauty.