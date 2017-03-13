Did the Epic TV Love Triangle Die With The Vampire Diaries?

The Vampire Diaries left us on Friday, and it took one of TV's biggest love triangles with it.

Elena (Nina Dobrev) may have chosen Damon (Ian Somerhalder) over his brother Stefan (Paul Wesley) several seasons ago, but the fans have never let Stelena die (and neither did the creators), or forgotten how the show started: with one girl, torn between the bad boy and the hero.

Over time, we learned that Elena wasn't even the first, and that not only had her own doppelganger also found herself torn between the two Salvatore brothers, but that even the most ancient of Elena's doppelganger ancestors had also been involved in a love triangle with Stefan's ancient doppelganger that ended up getting her killed and anchored to the deaths of all supernatural creatures.