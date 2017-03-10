They always say the inside matters much more than the outside. When it comes to Mama June Shannon, however, fans can't stop talking about her physical transformation.

In Friday's all-new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, viewers will be able to see the reality star's slimmer figure for the very first time.

It comes after the mother of four underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2015 as well as skin removal surgery as a result of her weight loss.

While the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star enjoys her healthier life, some fans are wondering just how much Mama June has and will change. From the looks of things, some of the reality star's most beloved traits may always be the same.