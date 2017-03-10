They always say the inside matters much more than the outside. When it comes to Mama June Shannon, however, fans can't stop talking about her physical transformation.
In Friday's all-new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, viewers will be able to see the reality star's slimmer figure for the very first time.
It comes after the mother of four underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2015 as well as skin removal surgery as a result of her weight loss.
While the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star enjoys her healthier life, some fans are wondering just how much Mama June has and will change. From the looks of things, some of the reality star's most beloved traits may always be the same.
She Still Craves the Same Food: Goodbye are the days of Boston Cream Pie, Cabbage Soup and the infamous Sketti week after week. Instead, Mama June is trying to pass on good eating habits, even if she wishes for a lot more cheat days. "At first we didn't want to participate in the fact that she was eating healthy and things like that," Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon admitted to E! News. "She just wants us to be healthy, too."
She Still Loves the Country Life: She may be a familiar name in Hollywood thanks to her extensive reality TV resume. Away from the spotlight, the famous mom calls Hampton, Georgia home. Instead of mansions, Mama June picks a cozy home by the train tracks. Instead of traveling to Whole Foods for a quick snack, it's still neighborhood convenience stores that get her business.
She Still Has a Special Bond With Her Daughters: During Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, nobody enjoyed family time more than Mama June. And while she dedicated much of her time to Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's life in the pageant world, major events and celebrations were absolutely a family affair. Things don't appear to be changing as her immediate relatives appear on the new show.
She Still Has Drama With Ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson: Back on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June didn't always see eye to eye with her man. It only continues in her new show where Sugar Bear is planning a wedding to his fiancée Jennifer. "I don't know why Jennifer would call an 11-year-old and not me," Mama June shared on Friday's new episode. "I mean, what type of woman does that? Is she that scared of me?" DRAMA!
She Still Holds a Whole Lot of Confidence: While on reality TV, Mama June never gave too much thought to what the critics said about her lifestyle or appearance. After all, this is the woman who could care less if TLC cameras filmed her sneeze attacks or when she was "scratching my bugs" in her hair. Stay you, Mama June.
