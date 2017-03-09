Ryan Reynolds is ready to announce a brand-new Deadpool co-star.

On Thursday afternoon, the Hollywood actor took to Twitter where he shared a cryptic picture with the words "Domino Effect."

As it turns out, Ryan was ready to announce who would be playing Domino in the upcoming Deadpool sequel.

Less than two hours later, the Internet learned that Atlanta breakout star Zazie Beetz has been cast. "Zazie Beetz Effect," Ryan shared on Twitter with a hilarious graphic featuring his new co-star.

For those not up to date with Marvel's comic book mythology, Domino is a mercenary who tends to work with the good guys.