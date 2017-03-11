Kids' Choice Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Hey kids, tonight is your night to celebrate!

The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards is finally here and the biggest names from movies, music, TV and more are coming together for pop culture's youngest fans.

Hosted by John Cena, the live show will take place at University of Southern California's Galen Center in the center of beautiful Los Angeles.

Camila Cabello will perform her latest hit "Bad Things" alongside Machine Gun Kelly. In addition Little Mix will take the stage to sing their hearts out.

Ultimately, fans are eagerly waiting to hear if their favorite stars will win big and get slimed Saturday night. Take a look at the complete list of nominees and winners below.