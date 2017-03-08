Jennifer Lopez appears to be ready to live it up with a handsome new man.

E! News can confirm the music superstar is dating former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

"This is very, very new," a source shared with E! News. "It's not serious at all. J. Lo is just dating."

"Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time," our insider added. "They are on the exact same page."

Reps for each of the parties had no comment.