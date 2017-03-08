"I am ashamed as a supporter of the United Nations that states are failing to prevent or even punish genocide because they find that their own interests get in the way," Amal said in her speech. "I am ashamed as a lawyer that there is no justice being done and barely a complaint being made about it. I am ashamed as a woman that girls like Nadia could have their bodies sold and used as battlefields. I am ashamed as a human being that we ignore their cries for help."

"I am proud to sit beside this young woman whose strength and leadership astounds me,. She has defied all the labels that life has given her: orphan, rape victim, slave, refugee. She has instead created new ones. Survivor, Yazidi leader, women's advocate. Nobel Peace Prize nominee. And now, as of today, Goodwill ambassador," Amal said. "I am proud to know you Nadia, and I am sorry that we have failed you."