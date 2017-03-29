In this no-nonsense guide, Hollywood's biggest makeup artists break down the basics to recreating their signature looks. This week, longtime makeup artist Kristofer Buckle shares his strategy for red carpet-ready lips.

When it comes to the methods behind painting the perfect pout, it all depends on the color and formula, according to Kristofer Buckle, makeup artist to leading ladies like Blake Lively, Kelly Ripa and Kate Beckinsale.

As for picking the right color, two things should be taken into consideration: where you want the focus and skin tone.