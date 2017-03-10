Finding Waldo is a breeze compared to this.

Each and every season of The Bachelor, we're left racking our brains trying to figure out if a contestant REALLY appeared on the show when all the eliminated contestants reunite for the Tell All special. Did she change her hair, we wonder. Or maybe she was sent home on the first night, we reason. Or, maybe, just maybe, the producers are just messing with us and stuck in a random non-contestant to see if anyone really is paying attention, we joke. (They haven't done that. Yet.)

Which is why we decided to test your ability to remember which contestants appeared during certain seasons of The Bachelor. In the picture above and the eight below, we took cast photos from various seasons and Photoshopped in one woman from another season. Can you tell which Bachelorette doesn't belong?