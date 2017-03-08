Dream Kardashian already has a cool squad.
Daddy Rob Kardashian shared a photo of his baby girl hanging out with his cousins, North West and Penelope Disick, and it's clear they're quickly becoming a trio. Both North and Penelope adorably rest their hands on the 4-month-old girl as she lies comfortably in her pram.
"Cousin Love," Rob wrote with a few blue heart emojis.
Rob has become quite the doting dad since welcoming his daughter into his world, sharing pictures and videos of Dream being too cute for words. In fact, Dream has won him over so much already that Rob already admitted that he can "never say no" to his daughter.
"Drool on my baby lol, Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob wrote to his followers. "I will never say no this Woman lol."
"That's right baby," he added in separate posts. "Smile on pretty mama."
In addition to bonding with Nori and Penelope, Dream also has spent time with Reign Disick. "Dream's big cousin Reign is the sweetest," Rob wrote as Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest son said hello to the camera. "Children are the greatest!!"
Rob shares Dream with Blac Chyna, but the on-again, off-again couple called it quits in February. The former couple is living apart again, which takes a toll on Rob when he has to give Dream back to her mom. "Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl," Rob shared on social media. "She is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy."
"I literally can't get enough of this girl," he continued. "I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy, about to miss her so much. Love You baby Dream."
