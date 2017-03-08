Ed Sheeran Announces 2017 North American Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran is coming to a city near you.

Before his performance on NBC's Today Wednesday, the singer-songwriter announced on Twitter that he will be hitting the road in 2017 to support Divide, his just-released third album.

Divide broke Spotify records, receiving 56,727,861 streams in its first 24 hours. Early tracking estimates indicate the album will sell between 400,000-450,000 copies, ensuring a No. 1 debut.

Sheeran's North American tour will begin June 29 at the Spring Center in Kansas City, Mo., and will wrap Oct. 6 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Concert tickets will go on sale March 17.

A special pre-sale for fans begins at 10 a.m. ET March 13.

Here is the complete list of tour dates: