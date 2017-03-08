Ed Sheeran Announces 2017 North American Tour Dates

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Ed Sheeran is coming to a city near you.
Before his performance on NBC's Today Wednesday, the singer-songwriter announced on Twitter that he will be hitting the road in 2017 to support Divide, his just-released third album.
Divide broke Spotify records, receiving 56,727,861 streams in its first 24 hours. Early tracking estimates indicate the album will sell between 400,000-450,000 copies, ensuring a No. 1 debut.
Sheeran's North American tour will begin June 29 at the Spring Center in Kansas City, Mo., and will wrap Oct. 6 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Concert tickets will go on sale March 17.
A special pre-sale for fans begins at 10 a.m. ET March 13.
Here is the complete list of tour dates:
Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017
June 29: Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center
June 30: Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena
July 1: St. Paul, MN, Xcel Center
July 7: Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
July 9: Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center
July 11: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
July 14: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
July 15: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
July 18: Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre
July 19: Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
July 22: Winnipeg, MB, MTS Centre
July 23: Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre
July 25: Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
July 28: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
July 29: Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
July 30: Portland, OR, Moda Center
Aug. 1: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
Aug. 2: Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
Aug. 4: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 5: Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
Aug. 6: San Diego, CA, Valley View Casino Center
Aug. 10: Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center
Aug. 15: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
Aug. 17: Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
Aug. 18: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
Aug. 19: Houston, TX, Toyota Center
Aug. 22: San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center
Aug. 25: Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center
Aug. 29: Tampa, FL, Amalie Center
Aug. 30: Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena
Aug. 31: Orlando, FL, Amway Center
Sept. 2: Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
Sept. 3: Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
Sept. 5: Charleston, SC, North Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 7: Louisville, KY, KFC YUM! Center
Sept. 8: Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
Sept. 12: Omaha, NE, CenturyLink Center
Sept. 15: Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena
Sept. 17: St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center
Sept. 19: Washington, DC, Verizon Center
Sept. 22: Boston, MA, TD Garden
Sept. 26: Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 27: Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 29: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
Sept. 30: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
Oct. 3: Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
Oct. 6: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
This is shaping up to be Sheeran's year.
Divide was released March 3. To celebrate, Sheeran uploaded 14 new audio tracks to YouTube. In two days, his latest collection was played more than 1 billion times on the streaming service.