Bob Harper is taking control of his health in a whole new way.
Less than a month after surviving a heart attack, The Biggest Loser star is making some lifestyle changes to ensure he doesn't experience another similar health scare in the future.
Instead of hitting the gym and breaking a sweat thanks to challenging routines, Bob is sticking to casual walks with his dog around New York City.
"I'm gonna miss doing #crossfitopen2017 this year with my #crossfitfamily," the 51-year-old recently shared on Instagram. "The only exercise I can do right now is walking KARL."
While he's always been conscious of what he eats, Bob has now been instructed to follow a Mediterranean Diet. When stepping out for a meal at Eataly NYC Flatiron in the Big Apple, Bob documented his approved meal for his followers.
"Since my heart attack, my doctors have suggested more of a Mediterranean Diet so tonight's dinner is branzino with Brussels sprouts and I started with a salad," he shared online. "#heartattacksurvivor."
While Bob is certainly not forced to stay home night after night—he recently attended the Miss Saigon musical on Broadway—quiet nights in are certainly understandable.
Luckily, the health and fitness expert has his dog to keep him company as he reads helpful books including Heart 411: The Only Guide to Heart Health You'll Ever Need.
While some days are more emotional than others, Bob understands the steps he needs to take in order to live a healthy life. Whether attending regular doctor visits or wearing heart monitors to track his progress, The Biggest Loser star is more determined than ever before to live a healthy life to the fullest.
"It has definitely led him to reevaluate things and try to better understand how this happened," a source recently shared with E! News. "Luckily, he is going to make a full recovery but obviously it is forcing Bob to make some important decisions about his future."
