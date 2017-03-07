A post shared by Trishelle Cannatella (@trishellec) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:02am PST

It's time to start getting real and married!

Real World: Las Vegas star Trishelle Cannatella said "I Do" to fighter pilot John Hensz over the weekend in New Orleans.

The MTV reality star shared several of her wedding weekend looks on Instagram after exchanging vows. "4 outfit changes in 24 hours," she shared with her followers. "Thank you @idobridalcouture for my beautiful @liancarlodesign wedding dress!"

According to social media, the couple got married at the Southern Oaks Plantation in front of several guests including Real World star Katie Cooley.

"Trishelle's wedding was phenomenal and beautiful," she wrote on Facebook. "By far, the most stunning wedding I've ever seen!"