Riverdale Renewed for Season 2

It's strawberry shakes down at Pop's for everyone because we've got some celebrating to do!
The CW just announced that they've renewed our newest obsession, Riverdale, for a second season, meaning that everybody's favorite ginger Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and his pals will be back for another year of mysterious, Twin Peaks-esque melodrama.
The Archie Comics-inspired series debuted in January to 1.4 million viewers and has been averaging 1.2 million viewers weekly, making it the network's No. 2 non-superhero series, just behind Supernatural.
The CW
Riverdale joins a slew of CW shows to have already received early renewal notices from the net, including Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin. Still awaiting news of their fate are The 100 and the yet-to-return iZombie and The Originals. Fellow freshman series No Tomorrow and Frequency aren't expected to return, though they've yet to be formally canceled. Network mainstay The Vampire Diaries signs off this week after seven seasons, while Reign's fourth season has been announced as its last.
Ross Butler, who recurs as Reggie Mantle on the series, celebrated the renewal news on Twitter with an adorable photo of the cast all together at dinner. "Thanks for tuning in everyone," he wrote. "We're all so excited to keep it rollin!"
#Riverdale picked up for a second season! Thanks for tuning in everyone, were all so excited to keep it rollin! pic.twitter.com/kgnRlibQqQ— Ross Butler (@RossButler) March 7, 2017
And the early renewals aren't limited to the CW, either. Networks have been handing out pick-ups left and right to several fan favorites. To find out if your fave is already in the clear, be sure to check out our gallery above!
Are you looking forward to a second season with Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and their pals? Let us know in the comments below!
Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.