In The Good Fight, the writer put his episode online and faced legal action from the network to the tune of $12 million dollars. Lucca and Adrian (Delroy Lindo) argued the case against a passable Nancy Crozier (Mamie Gummer) stand-in. Seriously, that attorney was just Nancy Crozier, but not played by Mamie Gummer. Adrian looked at the case as a way to get into entertainment law in Chicago. The court battle ebbed and flowed with arguments of free speech until it came out in Lucca and Co.'s favor.

Meanwhile, Diane (Christine Baranski) brought Neil Gross (John Benjamin Hickey) and Chum Hum to the firm, with a caveat. Her capitol contribution would come out of the Chum Hum retainer and she'd be elevated to a name partner. You don't mess with Diane Lockhart. As Barbara (Erica Tazel) said, "She's going to be trouble."