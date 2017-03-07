Ed Sheeran is a bit of a cheeky fellow, isn't he?

Before he performed "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill" at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Sunday, he got a little handsy with the lead singer of Coldplay. "I saw Chris Martin about to go onstage and I walked up behind him and squeezed his ass. And then I was like, 'Why did I do that?'" the 26-year-old singer-songwriter tells E! News in an exclusive interview. "Sometimes you gotta do it, but...yeah. Do you know what? I do it to my mates. I don't know."

Martin apparently didn't mind, but even so, the impromptu moment made Sheeran blush. "I don't think we're that close," the musician confesses. "I've known him for a bit and I think we get on. There was definitely a moment where I was like, 'I probably shouldn't have done that.'"