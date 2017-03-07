Kim Kardashian's sense of humor is out to play.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used Snapchat to poke fun at the Internet trolls who claim everything has been nip, tucked and photoshopped. Sharing a photo of her body that's visibly warped around her waist and butt, Kim wrote, "Haters will say it's photoshopped."

That they will, Kim!

Last week Kim made it clear that she's teaching her kids, Saint West and North West, the fun of social media when she shared several selfies of her and her baby boy. Although Nori tends to be Kim's mini Snapchat star, Saint became the leading man on her Instagram page.