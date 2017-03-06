Rob Kardashian Reveals the Real Reason Why He Can "Never Say No" to Baby Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian

Instagram

Rob Kardashian can't resist this familiar face.

It's no secret that the reality star has lots of love for his baby girl Dream Kardashian. Whether sharing sweet kisses or cuddle time on Snapchat, the father-daughter duo can't help but show off their affection online.

But in new photos shared on Instagram Monday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that he can't say no to his baby girl. The reason? It's all in the smile.

"Drool on my baby lol, Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob wrote to his followers. "I will never say no this Woman lol."

"That's right baby," he added in separate posts. "Smile on pretty mama."

Later on in the evening, Reign Disick would spend some time with his newest family member. Lucky for us, Rob documented the moment on Instagram for all of us to see.

"Dream's big cousin Reign is the sweetest," he wrote as Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest kid said hello to the camera. "Children are the greatest!!"

The family moments come less than a week after the Arthur George sock designer penned an emotional post directed toward his daughter.

In the middle of father-daughter time, Rob opened up about his special relationship that appears to be growing week after week.

"Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl," the new dad shared on social media. "She is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy."

"I literally can't get enough of this girl," he continued. "I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy, about to miss her so much. Love You baby Dream."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Mar. 12 at 9 p.m., only on E!

