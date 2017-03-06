FX
FX
If you heard about Ewan McGregor being cast as two brothers in the new season of Fargo and you rejoiced, thinking you were going to be looking at two guys who looked somewhat like Ewan McGregor, we've got some really interesting news for you.
FX released a new teaser for season three of Fargo today, and it features one of the brothers that McGregor plays. He, unfortunately, looks almost nothing like Ewan McGregor. Mary Elizabeth Winstead looks like Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Carrie Coon looks an awful lot like Carrie Coon, but if you didn't know that was McGregor with the mustache and the receding hairline, you might never know it.
We don't know all that much about this season, but what we do know includes the fact that McGregor plays brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. Ray is the one making an appearance above, and Winstead plays his girlfriend, Nikki Swango. Coon plays this season's heroine, Sheriff Gloria Burgle.
Season three also stars David Thewlis (Harry Potter's Remus Lupin!), Michael Stuhlberg, Jim Gaffigan, Scoot McNairy, Shea Whigham, Karan Soni, Fred Melamed, and Thomas Mann.
While this isn't the first teaser that FX has released for the season, it is the first spot that has featured actual characters. The first promo showed a giant inflatable Santa Claus being shot down, and the second one showed someone running an air conditioner in the middle of winter, which is beyond suspicious.
Just a month and a half to go!
Fargo returns to FX on Wednesday, April 19.