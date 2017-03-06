Over the weekend, Gala de Danza brought together artists from around the world to help enrich the lives of young dancers and the community of Los Cabos, Mexico.

Internationally renowned ballerinas, singers, and contemporary artists from 20 different countries graced the stage, making history. With the support of celebs like Uma Thurman, Malin Akerman and Kelly Rutherford, and collaborations with Derek Hough, Sammy Hagar, and Misty Copeland in past years, Gala de Danza has brought the most talented protégés from all around the world on one stage.

With the generous support of The Mar Adentro Hotel, guests watched beautiful artistry from hotel balcony suites, creating the full VIP experience. The performances took place on a custom made stage over the Mar Adentro pool, which created the illusion that these elite artists were dancing in the sea. The performances were followed by an exclusive dinner party at The One & Only Palmilla.