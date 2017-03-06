Forget Miami—the Kardashian sisters are taking Palm Springs!

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian left Los Angeles behind on Sunday for a fun-filled girls' trip to Palm Springs. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars documented the adventure on Instagram and Snapchat, and let's be honest, these ladies know how to get away in style.

With KoKo behind the wheel, the trio hit the road in a flashy red vintage Chevrolet Bel Air convertible. It didn't take long for Kourtney to switch from passenger to driver's seat, which seemingly annoyed her younger sister.

"Kourtney thinks it's funny to change next to me. She's the worst driver ever! And she just keeps taking her clothes off in the back seat," Khloe shared on Snapchat.