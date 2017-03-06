Forget Miami—the Kardashian sisters are taking Palm Springs!
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian left Los Angeles behind on Sunday for a fun-filled girls' trip to Palm Springs. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars documented the adventure on Instagram and Snapchat, and let's be honest, these ladies know how to get away in style.
With KoKo behind the wheel, the trio hit the road in a flashy red vintage Chevrolet Bel Air convertible. It didn't take long for Kourtney to switch from passenger to driver's seat, which seemingly annoyed her younger sister.
"Kourtney thinks it's funny to change next to me. She's the worst driver ever! And she just keeps taking her clothes off in the back seat," Khloe shared on Snapchat.
Snapchat
The Revenge Body star then added, "I know people think, 'OK, how can Kourtney drive and take her clothes off in the backseat, but she pulled over and changed out of jeans into sweats. Not a good driver!"
Before officially arriving to the desert, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney stopped off for a photo opp in front of the famous Cabazon Dinosaurs statues. The sisters jumped for joy in front of the massive T-Rex, and Khloe captioned the moment, "Road Trip!!!!"
Yet another wardrobe change was featured during an impromptu photo shoot taken in front of the classic car. Kourtney rocked high-waisted, denim culottes and a ruffled crop top paired with retro cat eye sunglasses, nude pumps and a bouncy, waterfall ponytail.
North Westand Saint West's mama kept it more casual in light wash jeans, a taupe-colored bodysuit and snake print booties while Khloe went for chic comfort in furry slippers, distressed denim and a simple white T-shirt.
Along the way, the sisters enjoyed brunch and we're back in time later that evening for North and Kim to sneak in cuddles with Kanye West.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Mar. 12 at 9 p.m., only on E!