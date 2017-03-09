We've called in the experts.

When it comes to replicating the artfully applied makeup of Hollywood's most famous women, there's no one who can better explain the methods than the very artists holding the brushes. In this series, the masters are dishing exactly what it takes to recreate their signature looks.

While we can't promise the tips and tricks are simple or quick (one makeup artist revealed she spends 20 minutes alone on her client's skin), we did get the no-nonsense answers to all of those recurring questions, complete with their tried-and-true, must-have products and the tricks only those of Tinseltown caliber could have in their beauty arsenal.

Get your palettes and notepads ready—first up: industry veteran Pati Dubroff.