If you've been craving more time in Stars Hollow ever since you binged (and binged and binged...) the Gilmore Girls revival, you may be in luck.
Netflix boss Ted Sarandos reportedly told the UK Press Association that the streaming site hopes for more, and "very preliminary" talks with creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino are underway.
"We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped,' he said. "The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that."
Netflix
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life debuted on Netflix the day after Thanksgiving last year, giving us four 90-minute episodes, each set in a different season. The revival ended with Rory revealing that she was pregnant, which is both sort of a beautiful full-circle ending and a whole new beginning for the series.
At the time, the cast seemed unsure that there would ever be more episodes.
"We're all just we're grateful we got a chance to do this," Alexis Bledel told us. "It really is about telling a good story for us. Just to keep doing more for the sake of it probably just wouldn't feel satisfying for anybody. We just want to make sure we're doing it for a really great reason."
Sherman-Palladino similarly hadn't yet had time to really consider the idea of doing it all over again.
"We're enjoying the fact that these are finally out there and people are seeing these now," she told E! News at the time. "These were stories that Dan and I locked ourselves away in attics coming up with. Now that we're out, I think we're just kind of like, happy they're out."
Hopefully the Palladinos will also be happy to lock themselves away in attics once more.