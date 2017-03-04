"We're gonna keep the fans guessing."

With The Arrangement about to premiere this weekend, everyone wants to know what we can expect on the new scripted E! series. Lucky for us, the stars of the show, Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista, spilled secrets about season one while at the NBC Midseason Press Day in New York City.

So what are the actors excited for everyone to see this season?

"I think the evolution of the Institute," Josh said. "It's gonna keep people guessing."

On the show, Josh's character Kyle West is a part of the Institute of the Higher Mind, which is run by his best friend, Terence (Michael Vartan).