"We're gonna keep the fans guessing."
With The Arrangement about to premiere this weekend, everyone wants to know what we can expect on the new scripted E! series. Lucky for us, the stars of the show, Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista, spilled secrets about season one while at the NBC Midseason Press Day in New York City.
So what are the actors excited for everyone to see this season?
"I think the evolution of the Institute," Josh said. "It's gonna keep people guessing."
On the show, Josh's character Kyle West is a part of the Institute of the Higher Mind, which is run by his best friend, Terence (Michael Vartan).
While Christine is excited for viewers to meet the characters and find out what their real stories are.
"I'm excited for people to see these characters, to find out who they are, what they're hiding from," Christine explained.
The actress went on to say that she thinks everyone has theories about who Kyle is and who her character Megan Morrison is.
"I think people are gonna be very surprised when they see what's actually happening," Christine said.
Take a look at the interview above to see Josh and Christine explain why the "stakes are high" this season and to see them spill more show secrets!
