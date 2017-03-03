It's about to go down in Maui.
The last time we saw The Real Housewives of Atlanta, we were treated to a preview of the ladies' trip to the Hawaiian paradise and boy, did they bring their troubles with them. With their feud over some truly insane rumors about bedroom behavior nearing a boil, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams went at it in the teaser, with Kandi tearfully admitting it was taking everything in her not to "choke the s--t out of this bitch."
But if you think it was just that unsuccessful meeting between the pair, during with Porsha lobbed some claims Kandi's way about a supposed seven-year lesbian relationship, as well as a sex dungeon, that pushed Kandi to her breaking point, Kandi wants you to know you haven't seen anything yet.
"There were some other things that she said. I'm not sure if they're going to play out in the next episode or not, but they were way worse than the things that she's already said," she told E! News while promoting her new baby collection Raising Ace. "For people who are wondering why I was so mad to the point where I wanted to choke her...there's more that she said and I don't really want to discuss it until it's seen. People really think I'm that mad because of what she said about the sex dungeon and stuff. That's not what got me all the way set off. It's more."
Kandi also spoke about watching that lunch between Porsha, Sheree Whitfield and Phaedra Parks where all the talk about her sexuality began on TV, which was how she learned that Porsha wasn't alone in spreading the rumors.
"I thought it was hilarious when I first saw it because multiple reasons. Nobody ever told me the whole season while we were taping that Phaedra had ever said anything like that," she revealed. "So, I was surprised. I was like, 'OK, why would she let her friend Porsha take the fall for the whole situation?'"
And Kandi's fed up with people making excused for her former BFF. "The whole season, people were saying, 'Why are you saying things about Phaedra? She never says anything about you.' And I always have told people, she doesn't say anything while the cameras are on," she explained. "She dogs me out when the cameras are not on. She only plays nice when the cameras are on because she wants to fool the fans."
For more from Kandi, including an update on where she stands with Porsha today, be sure to check out the video above.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
