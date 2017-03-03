Now, this is what we call movie magic.

While this actress is known for her drastic on-screen transformations, her latest look on the set of the upcoming thriller, Suspiria, will shock you all over again.

Behold, the famous face behind the makeup is Tilda Swinton, of Michael Clayton, We Need to Talk About Kevin and Trainwreck fame.

For her latest role, the star looks like she's aged into a 70-year-old man as her character Madame Blanc, an artistic director of sorts for a Berlin company set in the late '70s. The project is inspired by the 1977 horror original directed by Dario Argento.