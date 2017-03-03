RKVideo / Splash News
Now, this is what we call movie magic.
While this actress is known for her drastic on-screen transformations, her latest look on the set of the upcoming thriller, Suspiria, will shock you all over again.
Behold, the famous face behind the makeup is Tilda Swinton, of Michael Clayton, We Need to Talk About Kevin and Trainwreck fame.
For her latest role, the star looks like she's aged into a 70-year-old man as her character Madame Blanc, an artistic director of sorts for a Berlin company set in the late '70s. The project is inspired by the 1977 horror original directed by Dario Argento.
While we must wait and see what purpose the drastic makeup serves for Swinton's character in the reimagined version, the Oscar winner is no stranger to the art of transformation on the silver screen.
With her signature androgynous looks, the London native has pulled off virtually every visual extreme, from an 83-year-old heiress in The Grand Budapest Hotel to a man who transforms into a woman overnight in Orlando.
For Swinton, being a chameleon is simply a part of her life as an actress.
"I worked with androgyny my whole life," she previously said during a press junket in Hong Kong. "I made a one-woman show about a woman who dresses like a man for a large part of her life. I work with what I know and what I am and what I look like. It's not something I'm self-conscious about at all. It's just what I work with."