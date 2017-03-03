Rachel Bloom has a lot to be proud of. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, her CW creation that netted her a Golden Globe, was renewed, is now airing overseas and just dropped a new soundtrack on Apple Music and iTunes (Spotify, Amazon, Google Play coming) that has 39 (!) songs, including demos and cut songs.

"I'm really proud of it. As [co-ceator Aline Brosh McKenna] has been saying, we've done now in seasons one and two, 82 songs. We are the only consistently original musical show that's airing right now," Bloom told E! News. "I'm just really proud of my coworkers, and myself, and everyone on the show works so hard. Every single one of these songs, in the making of the songs, the making of the music video, the writing, was a labor of love and took many, many drafts. Every one of these songs is precious to us."