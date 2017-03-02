Best. Finale. Ever.

One of the the best seasons of Top Chef came to a close on Thursday night, with season 14 ending in a culinary battle between Brooke Williamson and Shirley Chung, both fan-favorites from their respective seasons. But in the end, only one chef could win the title of Top Chef, and it was...

Brooke Williamson!

Originally eliminated in week 11, Brooke returned to the competition the following week after winning Last Chance Kitchen. Talk about a comeback!

Brooke was the runner-up in season 10, while Shirley was a finalist in season 11.