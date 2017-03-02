A lot of things on The Vampire Diaries would have been very different if Damon Salvatore had a bit more foresight.

No one knows this better than Ian Somerhalder, who has played the smoldering vampire for the past eight seasons on the CW series. The show wraps up next week with its much anticipated series finale, so we had Somerhalder, along with fellow stars Zach Roerig (who plays Matt Donovan) and Michael Malarkey (who plays Enzo St. John), look back upon their characters in their first appearances and give them some advice.

"You know the old idea of fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on you? Damon never really got that," Somerhalder tells E! News. "And I don't think he ever really got the whole, 'Ow, fire hot, Ow fire hot' thing."