A lot of things on The Vampire Diaries would have been very different if Damon Salvatore had a bit more foresight.
No one knows this better than Ian Somerhalder, who has played the smoldering vampire for the past eight seasons on the CW series. The show wraps up next week with its much anticipated series finale, so we had Somerhalder, along with fellow stars Zach Roerig (who plays Matt Donovan) and Michael Malarkey (who plays Enzo St. John), look back upon their characters in their first appearances and give them some advice.
"You know the old idea of fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on you? Damon never really got that," Somerhalder tells E! News. "And I don't think he ever really got the whole, 'Ow, fire hot, Ow fire hot' thing."
Warner Bros.
Meanwhile, Roerig thinks Matt should have worked a little harder to get out of Mystic Falls.
"I would tell this young buck to take his rehab a little more seriously and mend his arm up, try to get another scholarship somewhere," he tells us, perhaps in an effort so spare poor human Matt the years of unintentional (and occasionally intentional) torment he's suffered at the hands of all his supernatural friends.
The penultimate episode of The Vampire Diaries airs tomorrow at 8 p.m., with Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Caroline (Candice King) finally tying the knot. Of course, the wedding is not all it seems, since the gang is in need of an event to lure Katherine (the new ruler of hell) out into the open, but that doesn't mean it's not going to be one hell of a shindig.
The Vampire Diaries series finale will air at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 10, following a retrospective of the series at 8 p.m. on the CW.